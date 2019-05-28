Vandals Damage Eugene's American Legion Post

Vandals tore down entrance handrails and a portion of brick walls that support them at the home of American Legion Post 83.



The vandals also left a large gash in the post's flagpole.



The damage was discovered Saturday. Post commander John Hampton estimates the cost at $5,000.



The building was constructed in 1918 and is known as the Jamieson House. It was listed as city landmark in 2000.



The house has been Eugene's American Legion headquarters since 1977.



Hampton says the damage occurred hours before the post held a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships and to feed and clothe veterans in need. The fundraiser went forward despite the vandalism.



Police are seeking the public's help with any tips or video relevant to this case. Please call 541.682.5111.





