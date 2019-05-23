UO Students & Faculty Protest 100-Year-Old Pioneer Statue

On the 100 year anniversary of the University of Oregon’s Pioneer statue, dozens of students and faculty called for its removal. As KLCC’s Melorie Begay reports, they see it as memorializing colonial violence.



As protestors gather around the 13 foot tall statue, that’s stood at the center of campus since 1919, Bret Gilbert collects signatures for a petition. It demands the U of O take down the Pioneer.

“Honestly I avoid walking by the statue as much as I can," said Gilbert, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. He said the design of the figure, a white bearded man holding a whip and a rifle, glorifies violence.

“The pioneer as a symbol is really the championing of the mysticism around Native American history and the myths that people believe that this land was uninhabited and uncivilized and those things we know aren’t true now," Gilbert said.

Last year the university created a committee to review artwork around campus, including the Pioneer statue. A full report is expected this fall.

