University Of Oregon Says Incoming Class Sets Record

The University of Oregon says it has set a record for the largest number of first-year students on the opening day of the fall term.

The school says more than 4,500 first-year students came to campus this fall. That breaks the record by about 300. It’s also an increase of 8.5 percent over last year.

The university also says the incoming class set records for the school in both high school grade-point-average and average SAT scores.

Full enrollment numbers won’t be announced for another few weeks at the U of O and the state’s other public universities. It comes as the higher ed system in Oregon has experienced a multi-year decline in enrollment.

