Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Underground History Live: Bruce Campbell!

By 34 seconds ago
  • Photo of actor Bruce Campbell
    Bruce Campbell

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with our next edition of Underground History Live -- this time featuring film and TV legend Bruce Campbell!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU's Anthropology Lab at The Stardust Lounge at Ashland Hills Inn & Suites for our next Underground History Live. It happens Monday, February 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

Geoffrey and Chelsea will discuss the entertainment industry's portrayal of history, and sometimes pre-history, with Bruce Campbell, who will draw on his 40-year career acting and directing in films and television series.

The event is free, but come early to get a seat -- the limit is 150 people. Be there by 6:00 pm if you want food and drinks from Ashland Hills' Luna Cafe. The presentation will start at 7. 

Tags: 
Underground History

Related Content

Underground History: Francis Drake Off Course

By Dec 18, 2019
stux/Pixabay

The generally-held theory about the British explorer Sir Francis Drake is that he put his leaky ship ashore for repairs in what is now Marin County, California in 1579.  A high school and several other landmarks are named after him. 

Melissa Darby at Portland State University says Marin's claim to Drake may be off the mark--by hundreds of miles.  Darby, our guest in this month's edition of Underground History, used her knowledge of Oregon indigenous people and the region to postulate that Drake may actually have landed near Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast.  She recently completed a book on the subject. 

Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) returns for the discussion. 

Underground History: The Last Slave Ship Found

By Aug 28, 2019
searchinc.com

Importing slaves from overseas had long been banned when the ship Clotilda sailed to Alabama in 1860. 

The ship was scuttled to hide the evidence, and stayed hidden for more than 150 years.  Until May of this year, when a team from Search2o found the wreckage near Mobile, Alabama. 

This month's Underground History goes underwater again, to talk about the find and what it means. 

James Delgado is Senior Vice President of Search/Search2o.  Chelsea Rose is our regular partner, from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology

Underground History: Oregon's Record-Setting Drag Queen

By & Chelsea Rose Oct 16, 2019
Oregon Historical Society

Most of our discussions on Underground History concern events and people of the distant past.  Underground History is about archaeology, primarily.  But sometimes digging is not a literal thing, it can also be about researching interesting people in our own time. 

And that's the case with Don Horn's research into Walter Cole.  Horn is the founder of Triangle Productions in Portland; his company recently closed a show about Darcelle XV, the drag queen alter ego of Walter Cole, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest drag queen in the world (pushing 90). 

The Oregon Historical Society also created a display of Darcelle costumes from more than 50 years of performing. 