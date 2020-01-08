Underground History Live: Bruce Campbell!

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with our next edition of Underground History Live -- this time featuring film and TV legend Bruce Campbell!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU's Anthropology Lab at The Stardust Lounge at Ashland Hills Inn & Suites for our next Underground History Live. It happens Monday, February 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

Geoffrey and Chelsea will discuss the entertainment industry's portrayal of history, and sometimes pre-history, with Bruce Campbell, who will draw on his 40-year career acting and directing in films and television series.

The event is free, but come early to get a seat -- the limit is 150 people. Be there by 6:00 pm if you want food and drinks from Ashland Hills' Luna Cafe. The presentation will start at 7.