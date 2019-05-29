Underground History Live: The Bracero Program

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU’s Laboratory of Anthropology for the next edition of Underground History Live, Monday, June 17 from 6 – 8 pm at Los Arcos Taqueria & Restaurant in Medford.

This edition of Underground History Live welcomes historian Madelina Cordia to discuss the the history of the Bracero Program in Oregon. This program, initiated during World War II, brought millions of guest workers from Mexico to the United States.

The event is free! Come at 6 pm if you want to order dinner and drinks at Los Arcos. The program begins at 7:00 pm.

Los Arcos is located at 1501 Sage Rd, in Medford.