Tue 9 AM | Why College Students Turned To Grand Larceny

The Jefferson Exchange

Why College Students Turned To Grand Larceny

By 39 minutes ago
  • Transylvania University in Kentucky was the target.
    Bartonlynch, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47915825

Three bored freshman-year college students decided to liven up their lives by stealing millions of dollars worth of rare artwork and manuscripts from a university library.

How and why they did it gets spelled out by one of the perps, Eric Borsuk, in his true crime memoir American Animals, which was made into a movie in 2018. Borsuk wrote the book with pencil and paper while he was serving a seven-year prison sentence.

OK, so we kind of gave away the ending. But the beginning and middle make for a wild tale. 

The author visits to talk about what he was thinking.  Or not.  

 

crime

Related Content

A Refresher Course In Not Getting Conned

By & Emily Cureton Jan 6, 2017
Lucas/Wikimedia

Bernie Madoff guaranteed his investment customers an eight percent return, every year. 

It sounded too good to be true, and it certainly was. 

Madoff's story is one of several in Maria Konnikova's book The Confidence Game, which points out how often people fall for cons, even after similar cons have been seen many times. 

There's a blend of psychology, theater, and persuasion at work, and the book works to pull apart the ingredients. 

The Bird Obsession That Led To "The Feather Thief"

By , & May 14, 2018
tommileew/Pixabay

When you think of a robbery at a museum, you probably picture a valuable painting, or some artifact from antiquity.  But dead birds? 

It happened, at the Tring Museum in Greater London.  A man obsessed with exotic bird feathers stole hundreds of old bird skins from the museum and disappeared. 

Enter the man obsessed with flyfishing, and we get a book: The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century

Author Kirk Wallace Johnson, the flyfisher, tracked the story and the players for several years for his book. 