Tue 9 AM | Why College Students Turned To Grand Larceny

Three bored freshman-year college students decided to liven up their lives by stealing millions of dollars worth of rare artwork and manuscripts from a university library.

How and why they did it gets spelled out by one of the perps, Eric Borsuk, in his true crime memoir American Animals, which was made into a movie in 2018. Borsuk wrote the book with pencil and paper while he was serving a seven-year prison sentence.

OK, so we kind of gave away the ending. But the beginning and middle make for a wild tale.

The author visits to talk about what he was thinking. Or not.