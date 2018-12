17 years and counting. That's how long the United States has maintained a military presence in the frequently hot war in Afghanistan.

Women serve over there as well as men, but the women's teams have performed some duties men could not, like having conversations with Muslim women in the countryside.

In the book Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan, we hear the stories of women performing delicate and dangerous duty far from home.

Author Eileen Rivers is our guest.