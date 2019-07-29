Tue 9 AM | TKO: Superheroes Of Mixed Races

Racism continues to rear its head and speak loudly in our time. Will Harris was motivated to write about it, but not in a strictly black-or-white way.

Harris is a British writer with dual racial backgrounds, and he focuses his work on two other people of mixed race who lived very public lives: Barack Obama and Keanu Reeves. Will Harris's book is Mixed-Race Superman: Keanu, Obama, and Multiracial Experience.

Rob Goodwin returns with our segment The Keenest Observers to host a discussion on the subject matter.

Will Harris joins us from England.

