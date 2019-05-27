Tue 9 AM | TKO: How "Pretendians" Commit Cultural Identity Theft

Elizabeth Warren was not the first person of mostly European ancestry to claim Native American heritage, and will not be the last. "Pretendians" appear all through American history, even at the Boston Tea Party.

Suzan Shown Harjo, herself Cheyenne and Muscogee, says people who claim tribal ties with no evidence only add to stereotypes about Native Americans, and make it harder for tribes to determine citizenship.

She talks about the issues in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers, hosted by Rob Goodwin.

Suzan Harjo gets into the details in her talk with Rob.