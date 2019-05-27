Related Program: 
Tue 9 AM | TKO: How "Pretendians" Commit Cultural Identity Theft

Elizabeth Warren was not the first person of mostly European ancestry to claim Native American heritage, and will not be the last.  "Pretendians" appear all through American history, even at the Boston Tea Party. 

Suzan Shown Harjo, herself Cheyenne and Muscogee, says people who claim tribal ties with no evidence only add to stereotypes about Native Americans, and make it harder for tribes to determine citizenship. 

She talks about the issues in this month's edition of The Keenest Observers, hosted by Rob Goodwin. 

Suzan Harjo gets into the details in her talk with Rob.  

 

Related Content

The Keenest Observers: "Black Legend, Black, Oregon"

By & Feb 25, 2019
Oregon Arts Commission

Oregon bears a permanent stain from joining the union (in 1859) with black "exclusion laws" on the books.  Nobody with dark skin was allowed to live in the state. 

The laws neither got much enforcement nor lasted long, but African Americans remain a small minority.  A significant one, though... and the history of African Americans in Oregon is celebrated in the photographic display "Black Legend, Black, Oregon," on display in the governor's office through late March. 

Intisar Abioto is the photographer and artist who assembled the work. 

TKO: Cultural Appropriation And How To Recognize It

By , , & May 28, 2018
Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=456112

Many of the people who played "Indians" in Hollywood westerns were of Italian descent.  Orson Welles made a filmed version of "Othello" that featured Welles in blackface. 

Cultural appropriation still happens.  And it can be confusing to both the perpetrators and the people whose culture is appropriated. 

Surabhi Mahajan, from an immigrant family of color, hosts an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project on cultural appropriation, with sessions across the state. 