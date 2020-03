Where did you top out in math--algebra, geometry, something else? Mitchell Jackson and a lot of people he knew had to perform something called "survival math:" quick calculations to figure what it would take to survive a confrontation in a tough neighborhood.

Jackson tells the story in his memoir Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family.

He joined us last year for an interview in our segment The Keenest Observers, with Rob Goodwin.

We revisit the interview here.