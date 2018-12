A.W. Barnes lost his brother, Mike, to suicide 25 years ago. They had much in common, being gay brothers in a big conservative family in the Midwest.

But their relationship was fraught, as were many in the family. A.W.--Andrew--remembers his brother, his brother's suicide, and the aftermath in a series of essays contained in the book The Dark Eclipse: Reflections on Suicide and Absence.

It's a bid to both remember Mike and to let him go.