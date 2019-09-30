Tue 9 AM | Marriage A Different Way: "Tracing The Desire Line"

"Grow up and get married" became a very common phrase in the American language. The implication was clear: that part of growing up was to pair up with another person.

Plenty of people question whether marriage is right for them, and if it is, what form it should take. Melissa Matthewson, writer and Southern Oregon University instructor, writes of her own questioning of marriage and how it works for its participants, in Tracing the Desire Line: A Memoir in Essays.

Everything went on the table in her marriage; roles, freedom, monogamy, and more.

The author visits to talk about her journey and her recording of it.

