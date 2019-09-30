Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Marriage A Different Way: "Tracing The Desire Line"

By 2 minutes ago
  • Olessya/Pixabay

"Grow up and get married" became a very common phrase in the American language.  The implication was clear: that part of growing up was to pair up with another person. 

Plenty of people question whether marriage is right for them, and if it is, what form it should take.  Melissa Matthewson, writer and Southern Oregon University instructor, writes of her own questioning of marriage and how it works for its participants, in Tracing the Desire Line: A Memoir in Essays.

Everything went on the table in her marriage; roles, freedom, monogamy, and more. 

The author visits to talk about her journey and her recording of it.  
 

Tags: 
marriage
memoir

Related Content

Relationship Advice From Divorce-Court Denizen

By & & John Baxter May 11, 2018
Jennifer Pahlka, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10973297

James Sexton knows plenty about how relationships end. 

As a divorce lawyer--tabbed by one client as "the sociopath you want on your side"--Sexton assists in getting people un-married. 

So he turns the process completely around and offers advice in how to address the issues in a marriage, in If You're in My Office, It's Already Too Late: A Divorce Lawyer's Guide to Staying Together

After all those divorces, he still believes in love and romance. 

World-Class Romantic Disasters

By & Emily Cureton Nov 16, 2015
Henry Holt

So maybe you had a relationship or three that went awry: she threw your clothes in the yard, or he trashed you on Facebook. 

Those actions pale by comparison with some historically bad separations. 

Author Jennifer Wright documents 13 of the worst breakups in history in her book It Ended Badly.