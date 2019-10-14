Tue 9 AM | How Humans Reduce Their Footprints Over Time

Two questions are often asked by people concerned about climate change: 1) what can I do? and 2) what will I have to do without?

Andrew McAfee focuses on the second question in his book More from Less: The Surprising Story of How We Learned to Prosper Using Fewer Resources—and What Happens Next.

McAfee is a big believer in the power of human innovation, and he points out that we already have cut resource use and pollution, while growing the economy and the population.

He visits to talk about how far we've come, and how far yet to travel.

