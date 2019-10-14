Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How Humans Reduce Their Footprints Over Time

By 4 minutes ago
  • asmuSe/Pixabay

Two questions are often asked by people concerned about climate change: 1) what can I do? and 2) what will I have to do without? 

Andrew McAfee focuses on the second question in his book More from Less: The Surprising Story of How We Learned to Prosper Using Fewer Resources—and What Happens Next

McAfee is a big believer in the power of human innovation, and he points out that we already have cut resource use and pollution, while growing the economy and the population. 

He visits to talk about how far we've come, and how far yet to travel.  
 

Tags: 
environment

Related Content

Earth Day With "Leave No Trace"

By Apr 19, 2019
NASA/Public Domain

Happy Earth Day!  We've come a long way since the first Earth Day in 1970.  Haven't we? 

There is a greater environmental ethic now, perhaps, but still a need for reminders to take good care of the planet. 

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is happy to provide reminders, in its quest to have people reduce their impact on the landscape. 

Imagine A Day Without Water, October 23rd

By Oct 8, 2019
suju/Pixabay

You are invited to spend a day without water.  Think about it... no drinking from the tap, no washing your hands, no flushing the toilet. 

Ready?  October 23rd is the day the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District and other agencies come together to talk about the importance of water and its conservation. 