Tue 9 AM | Getting Quality Food Into Young Mouths

People who know nutrition often advise grocery shoppers to stick to the outside aisles of the store.  That's where the fresh foods like fresh vegetables and protein and dairy lie. 

Trouble is, kids LOVE the stuff in the inside aisles... the processed foods like macaroni and cheese. 

Bettina Elias Siegel maintains a focus on kids and food, and more specifically on how food is marketed to kids.  She finds plenty to dislike, and shares the details in her book Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World

We hear some details on how to steer kids toward the healthy choices, without them feeling like they're missing out on something.  

food

Local Food 2.0: Keeping Grocery Stores Close To Home

By Nov 20, 2019
ElasticComputeFarm/Pixabay

Vote with your money, we often hear.  Show the economic powers-that-be what you want by paying for only that. 

It can be tricky, though, especially when it comes to food.  Several large chains dominate the grocery business, and are somewhat immune to market pressures. 

Jon Steinman, a writer and producer on food issues, says there's hope; he lays out the case in the book Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.

What Epicurus Really Had In Mind

By Oct 18, 2019
Pixabay

Are you an epicurean?  Would you know how to be? 

The term has taken some twisting over the years, connoting to some people something between a snob and a gout sufferer.  Neither is correct, says philosopher Catherine Wilson. 

In fact, epicureanism is about living a good life in harmony with nature.  She writes of this and much more in the book How to Be an Epicurean: The Ancient Art of Living Well