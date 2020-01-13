Tue 9 AM | Getting Quality Food Into Young Mouths

People who know nutrition often advise grocery shoppers to stick to the outside aisles of the store. That's where the fresh foods like fresh vegetables and protein and dairy lie.

Trouble is, kids LOVE the stuff in the inside aisles... the processed foods like macaroni and cheese.

Bettina Elias Siegel maintains a focus on kids and food, and more specifically on how food is marketed to kids. She finds plenty to dislike, and shares the details in her book Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World.

We hear some details on how to steer kids toward the healthy choices, without them feeling like they're missing out on something.