Tue 9 AM | Like Fish To Water: "Why We Swim"

Like Fish To Water: "Why We Swim"

We can swim, but we don't take naturally to it like other mammals (think otters).  Just the same, many of us do love to immerse ourselves in water. 

Bonnie Tsui explores the reasons in her book Why We Swim.  The book presents an eye-opening perspective on swimming from the 19th and 20th centuries when salt water swimming was thought to have restorative effects on our well being to our experience today of swimming in pools, lakes, rivers and the ocean as sport, exercise and fun. 

Tsui includes personal stories of famous swimmers from around the world and throughout history, including her own personal swim stories. 

She is our guest on this edition of the JX. 
 

recreation

Trail Use While We're Staying Apart

By Apr 9, 2020
Image of a trail in the redwoods.
California State Parks

COVID-19 itself presents a major health challenge.  But our strategies to avoid the virus also carry some potential health concerns. 

Sitting around the house and eating is not good for us, but we're supposed to stay close to home.  Exercise is possible outdoors, in some places.  Oregon State Parks are closed, but some local trails remain open. 

We get guidance and advice from Cailin O'Brien Feeney at State Parks, Steve Lambert at Jackson County Parks, Torsten Heycke from the Ashland Woodlands and Trails Association, and Nathan Riddle, a professional mountain bike racer.  The general advice: stay close to home, and if a recreation site is closed, don't use it.