Tue 9 AM | Like Fish To Water: "Why We Swim"

We can swim, but we don't take naturally to it like other mammals (think otters). Just the same, many of us do love to immerse ourselves in water.

Bonnie Tsui explores the reasons in her book Why We Swim. The book presents an eye-opening perspective on swimming from the 19th and 20th centuries when salt water swimming was thought to have restorative effects on our well being to our experience today of swimming in pools, lakes, rivers and the ocean as sport, exercise and fun.

Tsui includes personal stories of famous swimmers from around the world and throughout history, including her own personal swim stories.

She is our guest on this edition of the JX.

