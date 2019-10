Which historical figures do you wish you could meet and converse with? Margaret Emerson built a book around the creator of the Tao Te Ching and the "American Taoist," Ralph Waldo Emerson.

It is an imagined conversation between the author and her predecessors, called Laotse, Waldo, and Me. Together, they--and readers--pursue a sense of balance; yin/yang, feminine/masculine, and more, in a world that wobbles a bit at the moment.

The author--the living one--joins us.