Kiese Laymon has a story to tell, and don't expect it to make you smile. His life has had its ups, to be sure, but plenty of downs as well.

It's no accident that his memoir bears the title Heavy. Sexual violence, gambling, anorexia, and obesity are just a few of the subjects the book contains.

Last year Kiese Laymon joined host Rob Goodwin for an episode of The Keenest Observers.

We revisit the interview on this last day of 2019.