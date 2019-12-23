Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | A Celebration Of Oregon East Of The Cascades

By 9 minutes ago
  • The Painted Hills near Mitchell, Oregon.
    Squidocto, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26425206

Let's celebrate Oregon.  You know, the place where it rains a lot in the tall evergreen trees?  Maybe that's how much of the country views Oregon, but we know better. 

And so do the people living in the half of the state's counties East of the Cascades.  That's where Thomas Cox puts his focus, in the book "The Other Oregon: People, Environment and History East of the Cascades." 

The Eastern part of the state is different naturally, socially, and historically from the Western part. 

The author explores those realms in his book and in a visit to the JX.  
 

Eastern Oregon

Related Content

BLM Offers Chance To Comment On SE Oregon Plan

By Aug 21, 2019
Greg Shine/BLM

Wilderness lovers, off-roaders, and cattle: can they all get along on the same public land?  Maybe not the exact same parcels, but the Bureau of Land Management is working to accommodate all three in Southeast Oregon. 

BLM is making amendments to its Southeastern Oregon Resource Management Plan, and a comment period is open until August 28th for people who have ideas and issues on land use. 

Celebrating The High And Dry Part Of Oregon

By & Emily Cureton Feb 18, 2016
Gary T. Marsh/Wikimedia

The rest of the country tends to think of Oregon as a damp place with lots and lots of evergreen trees.  Which is true in some areas. 

But much of the state is actually high desert, and the Oregon Natural Desert Association is all about preserving the wild spaces in the high and dry country. 

And in addition to its general focus, ONDA is thinking ahead to working on restoration projects at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, once the militants go home. 