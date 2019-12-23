Tue 9 AM | A Celebration Of Oregon East Of The Cascades

Let's celebrate Oregon. You know, the place where it rains a lot in the tall evergreen trees? Maybe that's how much of the country views Oregon, but we know better.

And so do the people living in the half of the state's counties East of the Cascades. That's where Thomas Cox puts his focus, in the book "The Other Oregon: People, Environment and History East of the Cascades."

The Eastern part of the state is different naturally, socially, and historically from the Western part.

The author explores those realms in his book and in a visit to the JX.

