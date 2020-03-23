Tue 9 AM | Baseball Delayed? Let's Talk About It

It will be a while before we get to see organized baseball played again, thanks to the coronavirus. So we'll have to settle for talking about it.

Fortunately, there are several good books out there now about the sport, and we take two of them in one sitting.

Anika Orrock is the author of The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, tales from the organization made famous in the film "A League of Their Own."

And Derrick Barnes includes that story in a much broader book, Who Got Game?: Baseball: Amazing but True Stories!

We intend to touch a lot of bases in this chat.