Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: Growing Back The Forest

Just because trees grew here once doesn't mean they'll grow back just like they were before. Forests can be tricky things to create, and it takes more than just planting a lot of trees.

Darwin Moore knows that from years of experience. He's this month's guest in our regular segment "Stories of Southern Oregon," curated by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

Darwin's days with the Forest Service included leading the crew that successfully replanted the notoriously difficult Cat Hill Burn near Butte Falls.

He and Maureen visit to talk about that project and many more.

