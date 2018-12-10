Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Stories Of Southern Oregon: Growing Back The Forest

By , , & 3 hours ago
  • The Cat Hill Burn.
    The Cat Hill Burn.
    Southern Oregon Digital Archive

Just because trees grew here once doesn't mean they'll grow back just like they were before.  Forests can be tricky things to create, and it takes more than just planting a lot of trees. 

Darwin Moore knows that from years of experience.  He's this month's guest in our regular segment "Stories of Southern Oregon," curated by Maureen Flanagan Battistella. 

Darwin's days with the Forest Service included leading the crew that successfully replanted the notoriously difficult Cat Hill Burn near Butte Falls. 

He and Maureen visit to talk about that project and many more.
 

Tags: 
Stories of Southern Oregon

Related Content

Stories Of Southern Oregon: Five Generations On The Farm

By , , & Oct 8, 2018
João Felipe C.S./Public Domain

We probably all have farming in our family backgrounds.  Once upon a time, more than 80 percent of the American population was involved in agriculture. 

Jania Schiefer-Wolff can name her ag ancestors, because they include her parents.  Jania herself is a farmer, with Not-So-Mini Pigs and Vogel Dairy. 

She is our focus in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, curated by Maureen Flanagan Battistella. 

Stories Of Southern Oregon: Back To The Land In The '70s

By , , & Sep 10, 2018
Southern Oregon Digital Archive

The back-to-the-land movement of the 1970s did a lot to populate the hills and hollers of our region. 

Thalia Truesdell was one of the people who came looking for a simpler way of life... she settled in Sawyer's Bar on the California side, buying some land there. 

Her experiences there and later in the Applegate Valley are the subject of this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon, curated by Maureen Flanagan Battistella for the Southern Oregon Digital Archive