The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Regional COVID-19 Update: Q & A With Jackson And Shasta Counties

By 37 minutes ago
  National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH.

We're getting close to a month since the governors of our states ordered people to stay home and stop gathering in groups.  That feels like a very long time to some people, and the situation is likely to continue for weeks more. 

The economic and societal dislocation is entirely based upon health measurements... the numbers of people sick with COVID-19 and hospitalized with symptoms and which way those numbers are trending. 

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames joins us again for a Q and A session on progress of the pandemic.  Tim Mapes from Shasta County also joins in with details of progress there. 

Join in with questions of your own.   

