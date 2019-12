To the untrained eye, it may look like high school students getting senior portraits taken... dozens of them all at once. But there's more going on at a Portrait Slam.

Models and photographers and makeup and hair and wardrobe people all assemble in one place at the same time, to shoot a series of portrait photographs. Locations can range from ritzy vintage homes to junkyards.

Travis and Courtney Toll visit to talk about the fun of portrait slam, and the work, and the purpose.