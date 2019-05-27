Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | OSU Lab Wins Grant To Study Chemicals

By 24 minutes ago
  • Robert Tanguay in the lab, with zebrafish.
    Robert Tanguay in the lab, with zebrafish.
    Oregon State University

Try to pronounce "per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances" in a hurry, and you soon understand why the usual tag for them is simply PFAS. 

They are chemicals found in many chemicals, from polishes to teflon cookware to food wraps.  And they are a source of concern, because they last a long time in the environment and in the human body. 

So bring on the zebrafish.  The Tanguay Lab at Oregon State University just got a major grant to study the toxicity of PFAS. 

Robert Tanguay and Jennifer Field at the lab explain their testing procedures, and how zebrafish are involved.   

Tags: 
science

Related Content

NASA And The Exploration Of The Deep Ocean

By Mar 14, 2019
NASA

The people who make acronyms outdid themselves with the naming of the Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog at NASA.  The letters spell out SUBSEA, which is the kind of exploration in question. 

At NASA?  Yes, because the agency aims to treat the exploration of the deep ocean similar to the approach to exploring deep space. 

Shannon Kobs Nawotniak is one of the staff scientists at SUBSEA, an expert on undersea volcanoes. 

Making Some Bones About Our Insides

By Mar 5, 2019
TheDigitalArtist/Pixabay

Bones do so much for us.  Fossilized, they provide records of creatures from the past.  On labels and flags (think pirates), they provide effective warnings. 

Oh, and they keep our bodies from collapsing in a gelatinous heap on the ground.  Science writer Brian Switek celebrates these and many more uses in his book Skeleton Keys: The Secret Life of Bone