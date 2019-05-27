Tue 8:30 | OSU Lab Wins Grant To Study Chemicals

Try to pronounce "per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances" in a hurry, and you soon understand why the usual tag for them is simply PFAS.

They are chemicals found in many chemicals, from polishes to teflon cookware to food wraps. And they are a source of concern, because they last a long time in the environment and in the human body.

So bring on the zebrafish. The Tanguay Lab at Oregon State University just got a major grant to study the toxicity of PFAS.

Robert Tanguay and Jennifer Field at the lab explain their testing procedures, and how zebrafish are involved.