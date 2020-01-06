Tue 8:30 | Oregon Drug Transparency Program Opens Windows (And Eyes)

Multiply by five. That is the general formula for computing the price of a prescription drug in the United States, versus what it costs in the rest of the world.

That is one of the starker findings in a year-end report on prescription drugs prepared by Oregon's Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). The report is one of the requirements of a prescription drug price transparency program created by the legislature two years ago.

Brad Hilliard, Public Information Officer at DCBS, fleshes out some of the details.

