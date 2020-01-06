Tue 8:30 | Oregon Drug Transparency Program Opens Windows (And Eyes)

Related Program: 
Oregon Drug Transparency Program Opens Windows (And Eyes)

Multiply by five.  That is the general formula for computing the price of a prescription drug in the United States, versus what it costs in the rest of the world. 

That is one of the starker findings in a year-end report on prescription drugs prepared by Oregon's Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).  The report is one of the requirements of a prescription drug price transparency program created by the legislature two years ago. 

Brad Hilliard, Public Information Officer at DCBS, fleshes out some of the details.  
 

prescription drugs

Oregon Rolls Out Drug Price Transparency Program

Pick a drug and follow the trend in its price.  There's a good chance the price went up in recent years,  up by a lot for a big brand-name drug. 

Drug companies offer a variety of reasons for the increases, and the state of Oregon wants those reasons put out in plain sight.  So the state just opened a Prescription Drug Price Transparency Program to track how much drugs increase in price, and why. 

It even offers consumers a chance to report increases. 