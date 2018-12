As if this election year were not exciting enough already, both states will vote on notable ballot measures.

In Oregon, Measure 105 seeks to revoke Oregon's status as a "sanctuary state," meaning local police could potentially ask people for immigration papers at routine traffic stops.

But there's a long fight ahead, and the Oregon AFL-CIO took up a position against the measure.

A union rep visits to explain why the union wants the sanctuary status to stay in place.