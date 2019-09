The American Lung Association was already warning people about the dangers of using electronic smoking devices, or vaping. Then came the reports of people being hospitalized and even dying after vaping, and the concern ratcheted up considerably.

Oregon and California both report two deaths each from a national toll of a dozen or more, with more than 800 people injured by alive.

An ALA rep visits to remind us of the mechanics of vaping, and the concerns about the practice.