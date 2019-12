The people who want to blow up the current system of political gridlock may find something to like in the program called BAM 2020.

BAM is actually an acronym for Build A Movement, a movement aiming to unite people behind a number of issues, with climate change at the top of the list.

Dr. Paul Zietz, a physician and epidemiologist, is the creator of BAM 2020.

He visits with details of the movement's roots, and where he'd like to see the branches go.