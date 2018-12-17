Tue 8:30 | Fishing Professionals Start Suing Big Oil Over Ocean Conditions

December 1st is the rough target date for the opening of Dungeness crab season in the Pacific. But it didn't open until mid-January this year, and may open even later next time around.

Frustration with ocean conditions produced a lawsuit by fishing groups: they are taking fossil fuel companies to court. The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations says the practices of the fossil fuel industry led to the ocean conditions now damaging fisheries.

Glen Spain from PCFFA talks to us about the suit and the strategy behind it.