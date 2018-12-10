Tue 8 AM | Wildland Firefighters Challenge Firefighting Tactics

The job title "firefighter" is self-explanatory; what it is is what they do.

But wildland firefighters can have some questions about the tactics used on large fires. That's the case with the group Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology, or FUSEE.

FUSEE takes exception to the firefighting methods used in some environmentally sensitive areas, including on the Soberanes Fire in Southern California in 2016. That fire alone cost more than a quarter of a billion dollars to fight, and included multiple retardant drops from planes, to little effect.

FUSEE executive director Timothy Ingalsbee visits with details of his organization and its issues with fire suppression.

