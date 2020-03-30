Tue 8 AM | U.S. Attorney For Oregon Warns Of Virus Scams

In every crisis, there is opportunity. But woe be to the people who use a crisis for an ill-gotten gain in income.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in false cures and offers of supplies that will do nothing to stop the disease or its spread, and the Oregon U.S. Attorney's office is warning consumers to be cautious.

Don't let the urgency of the moment spur a rash decision on buying something you haven't checked out completely.

Billy Williams, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon, shares news of some of the scams that have cropped up so far.