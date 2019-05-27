Related Program: 
Tue 8 AM | Swan Lake Energy Storage Project Clears FERC

  • The lower reservoir would be off the left, with the upper on the snowy ridge.
    Jess Burns/OPB

Photovoltaic solar cells and wind turbines and crank out a lot of electric power, but not always at the times when that power is most needed.  Battery storage on a large scale is not yet an option, but there are other approaches. 

Those include pumped storage hydro (PSH) operations like the planned Swan Lake Energy Storage Project in the Klamath Basin.  An upper and lower lake with electric pumps and turbines will allow the storage of renewable energy. 

And the project just received a license from FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. 

Andrew Stork from KCEDA, the Klamath County Economic Development Association, is our guest.   

 

renewable energy

