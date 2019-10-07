Tue 8 AM | Remembering World War II In Our Region

Gone, but not forgotten. World War II had a huge impact on the region; it was home to both a major army base (Camp White, where White City is now) and a Japanese American internment camp (at Tule Lake). Oregon also suffered the only civilian deaths on American soil.

Historian and archaeologist Jeff LaLande spent a career researching the events and trends of the past. He still speaks about that past, including a session Wednesday (October 9th) at the Ashland library.

Jeff LaLande visits the studio to talk about some of the major events of WWII.

