The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Remembering World War II In Our Region

By 23 minutes ago
  • A bunker for artillery practice at Camp White, still standing in the hamlet of Beagle.
    Bureau of Land Management Oregon and Washington, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45534456

Gone, but not forgotten.  World War II had a huge impact on the region; it was home to both a major army base (Camp White, where White City is now) and a Japanese American internment camp (at Tule Lake).  Oregon also suffered the only civilian deaths on American soil. 

Historian and archaeologist Jeff LaLande spent a career researching the events and trends of the past.  He still speaks about that past, including a session Wednesday (October 9th) at the Ashland library. 

Jeff LaLande visits the studio to talk about some of the major events of WWII.  
 

