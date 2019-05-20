Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Indigenous Teachers Offer Longer View Of California History

By 6 hours ago
  • The Winnemem Wintu offer "Run4Salmon" for 4th grade students.
    run4salmon.org

People have lived in what is now California for something like 19,000 years.  But read a history textbook from a California school, and you're likely to find most histories begin with the arrival of Europeans a few hundred years ago. 

The California Indian History Curriculum Coalition aims to backfill the story of the first people on the land.  They went by many names and spoke many languages before enforced assimilation. 

Dr. Khal Schneider of the Graton Rancheria and Gregg Castro of the Ohlone are two of the people working to bring more indigenous educators into classrooms. 

They join us with details of the work.  

 

