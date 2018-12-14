Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | How Social Media Can Harm The Redwoods

By & 18 minutes ago
  • Allie Caulfield from Germany/Wikimedia

We’ve all seen the beautiful pictures of ancient Redwood trees on social media.

It’s almost a necessity when you visit to take a picture and share it with the world. But are those posts harming the trees?  After seeing photos on social media some people adventure to find the exact locale, where that specific tree is, even if it’s off the designated trail.

Known as “social trails,” they are unmarked trails that humans create through repeated use, and they prove to be harmful to the surprisingly shallow Redwood roots.  

Claudia Voigt wrote her thesis on social trails in the Redwood Forest in 2016 and she now works at California State Parks on the North Coast.

She joins us with the details.
 

Related Content

Pushing Older And Higher: Redwoods Rising

By , & May 22, 2018
Allie Caulfield from Germany/Wikimedia

How do you make an old-growth forest?  Start with a younger forest, for one thing. 

The Redwoods Rising Project aims to create old-growth redwood forest where lands have already been logged. 

It joins the forces of the Save the Redwoods League, California State Parks, and the National Park Service to help turn what is now mixed forest into true redwood forest. 

Emily Burns is science director for SRL, Jay Chamberlin works for the state park system. 

Tracking Drought Impacts On Redwoods And Sequoias

By & Emily Cureton Oct 9, 2015
Two+two=4/Wikimedia Commons

Some of our trees are looking mighty ragged after several years of drought.  That's to be expected. 

But the kinds of stresses they're showing are new to researchers who know trees well. 

Those include the (southern) coast redwoods and the giant sequoias... many are clearly stressed, and some are dying. 

Redwood expert Anthony Ambrose at the University of California-Berkeley points out that the biggest redwoods need up to 2000 liters of water A DAY to survive, and drought and climate change will challenge that intake. 