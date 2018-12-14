Tue 8 AM | How Social Media Can Harm The Redwoods

We’ve all seen the beautiful pictures of ancient Redwood trees on social media.

It’s almost a necessity when you visit to take a picture and share it with the world. But are those posts harming the trees? After seeing photos on social media some people adventure to find the exact locale, where that specific tree is, even if it’s off the designated trail.

Known as “social trails,” they are unmarked trails that humans create through repeated use, and they prove to be harmful to the surprisingly shallow Redwood roots.

Claudia Voigt wrote her thesis on social trails in the Redwood Forest in 2016 and she now works at California State Parks on the North Coast.

She joins us with the details.

