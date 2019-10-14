Related Program: 
Tue 8 AM | Foresters Prepare For Controlled Burning Season

There was a great deal of discussion during the recent smoky fire seasons of the need for prescribed burning.  It results in some smoke under controlled conditions outside of fire season, in the hope that there won't be a lot of uncontrolled burning IN fire season. 

And sure enough, even before fire season ended on the Oregon side, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest began planning for its controlled burning season. 

Rob Budge is on the RRSNF fire staff; he joins us with an outline of the program and details on how the burns are handled.  
 

