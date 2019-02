We trust that regulators will make sure nothing deadly gets into our food. But that doesn't mean our food is completely pesticide-free.

Recent research by Friends of the Earth and Eugene-based Beyond Toxics sampled store-bought foods away from the organic aisle. The research found measurable amounts of pesticides in many products, including breakfast cereals and produce like spinach and apples.

Lisa Arkin and Krystal Abrams from Beyond Toxics visit with details and suggested remedies.