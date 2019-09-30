Tue 8 AM | Fire, Then Water: The Landscape After A Burn

Related Program: 
Fire, Then Water: The Landscape After A Burn

The ecological processes in a healthy, living forest are different from those in a forest where a fire has burned.  But how?  Some of the answers turn out to be surprising, especially when it comes to how water moves across and into the landscape. 

Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory ("Berkeley Lab") used computers to model how water--in both snow and liquid form--is absorbed and evaporated in a key California watershed.  Where the researchers expected less evaporation, the model shows more. 

Co-author Erica Woodburn from Berkeley Lab visits with further details. 

How A.I. Can Help Predict Wildfire Outcomes

We can agree that wildfire is natural in western forests, and at the same time not want fires to burn down our houses.  Some hard lessons have been learned about fire behavior in recent years. 

It would certainly help if fires were more predictable, and they just might be.  Researchers at the University of California-Irvine used machine learning, a kind of artificial intelligence, to predict how big a wildfire might get, based on the ignition point and the conditions where the fire started. 

The Story Of "Oppressed By Wildfire"

Many people around the region have had to confront the possibility of losing their homes to wildfire.  The progression may seem simple, load-evacuate-survive, but it's not simple for everyone. 

Challenges from lack of a car to physical disabilities could hinder evacuation.  JPR's April Ehrlich gauged the effects of wildfire on diverse populations in Northern California in a series called "Oppressed By Wildfire."

The series will run the rest of this week (September 24-27) on The Exchange. 