Life is a long journey; a lot of us wish for a co-pilot. The need may be felt more acutely by people living on the street.

Which is why the City of Eureka's UPLIFT program pairs people not currently living indoors with people who are. The person who is currently homeless gets a volunteer co-pilot to help guide the homeless person to services, and eventually (it is hoped), to housing.

We get an overview of UPLIFT Eureka from Jeff Davis, Mark Brooks, and Brandey Wheeler from the city.