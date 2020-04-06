Tue 8 AM | The Domestic Abuse Possibilities Raised By Social Distancing

Social separation has the major upside of potentially slowing the spread of Covid-19 to rates manageable by the health care system.

But there are lots of downsides to people having to stay home most of the time. One of them is the heightened possibility of domestic abuse in households of people cooped up together.

Community Works in the Rogue Valley already runs programs to help women in abusive relationships and/or in need of shelter.

Advocacy Services Director Kim Caplan talks about the services offered and how women can make use of them.

