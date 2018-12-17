Tue 8 AM | Disability Group Wants Oregon's Guardianship Law Changed

No one wants to reach a place in life where a guardian is appointed to make decisions on her or his behalf. Guardianship situations arise when the law determines that people are unable to care or make decisions for themselves.

Under guardianship, they can no longer make decisions about their care or their finances. Disability Rights Oregon has worked with the legislature to add some safeguards to Oregon's guardianship law, but DRO still feels some further refinements are needed, and will ask for them when the legislature convenes next month.

Jan Friedman from DRO visits with details.

