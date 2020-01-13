Related Program: 
Tue 8 AM | Comment Period Open On Oregon Forest Plan

By 6 minutes ago
  • oregon.gov

The forested lands owned by the state of Oregon are small when compared with the state's federal forests.  But the state lands still play an important role in providing timber for mills and revenue to counties and schools. 

The Draft Revised Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan was released on December 2, outlining the plans for managing the state forests, including the Tillamook, Clatsop, and Santiam forests. 

Comments on the plan are open until the end of January. 

We get some details on the contents of the plan from State Forests Division Chief Liz Dent and Southwest Oregon District Forester Dave Larson are our guests.
 

Related Content

Now The Details: Turning Elliott State Forest Into Research Center

By Jun 24, 2019
oregon.gov

Elliott State Forest was not producing the income it was supposed to produce for Oregon schools.  So the state moved to sell it into private hands, and that brought about an eruption of concern over widespread timber cutting. 

So the final decision came to focus on the forest as a research hub, in the hands of Oregon State University.  OSU and the Oregon Division of State Lands (DSL) are working through the details of ownership and land use and money. 

Making Private California Forests More Fire-Resistant

By May 17, 2019
American Forest Foundation

You hear plenty about wildfires on public land, but that's got a lot to do with how MUCH Western land is owned by public agencies, primarily federal ones. 

Yet fires are not picky; they burn private lands as well.  Cal Fire is putting millions of dollars into grants to help reduce wildfire risks on private lands, including smaller parcels not involved in timber production. 

One of the grants funds the My Sierra Woods program, which includes Shasta, Tehama, and Butte Counties. 

The Potential (High) Cost Of Sudden Oak Death

By Mar 12, 2019
Oregon State University, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64148244

Left unchecked, Sudden Oak Death syndrome could run rampant in Oregon coastal counties, costing something like $50 Million a year in lost wages in the timber industry. 

That is just one of the findings in a recently published report assessing the economic impacts of SOD.  Another finding: spending some money now to stop SOD could result in not spending a much greater amount of money later. 

Sarah Navarro is a forest pathologist for the Oregon Department of Forestry, ODF. 