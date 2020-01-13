Tue 8 AM | Comment Period Open On Oregon Forest Plan

The forested lands owned by the state of Oregon are small when compared with the state's federal forests. But the state lands still play an important role in providing timber for mills and revenue to counties and schools.

The Draft Revised Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan was released on December 2, outlining the plans for managing the state forests, including the Tillamook, Clatsop, and Santiam forests.

Comments on the plan are open until the end of January.

We get some details on the contents of the plan from State Forests Division Chief Liz Dent and Southwest Oregon District Forester Dave Larson are our guests.

