Tue 8 AM | College Of The Redwoods Addresses Student Homelessness

Education may be a key to getting out of poverty, but it's not a magic key. Even college students report instability in their housing situations, forcing them to car-camp or couch-surf or look for alternative places to sleep.

College of the Redwoods in Eureka took several steps in the last academic year to find quarters for COR students. We get an update on how well those programs worked and what COR envisions for the coming academic year.

President Keith Flamer and Vice President of Student Services Joe Hash are our guests.

