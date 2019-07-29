Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | College Of The Redwoods Addresses Student Homelessness

By 3 hours ago
  • Eethove Jeffrey Maiten, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6799026

Education may be a key to getting out of poverty, but it's not a magic key.  Even college students report instability in their housing situations, forcing them to car-camp or couch-surf or look for alternative places to sleep. 

College of the Redwoods in Eureka took several steps in the last academic year to find quarters for COR students.  We get an update on how well those programs worked and what COR envisions for the coming academic year. 

President Keith Flamer and Vice President of Student Services Joe Hash are our guests.  
 

Tags: 
Homelessness
higher education

Related Content

Jackson County's Homeless Count Dips

By Jul 25, 2019
Jackson County Continuum of Care

The wintertime homeless counts around the country get a lot of scrutiny before they get released. 

The count for Jackson County recently saw the light of day, and it indicates a slight lowering of the homeless population (732 to 712), with particular progress among homeless veterans. 

But there's still plenty of work ahead for the Jackson County Continuum of Care and all of its affiliated agencies and organizations. 

Klamath Falls Gets Another Shelter For Homeless Youth

By Apr 30, 2019
Wikimedia

Youth Rising in Klamath Falls has always been about supporting young people in the community with a variety of needs.  And now it plans to address the issue of youth homelessness. 

YR envisions an expansion of its services, including the creation of emergency shelter facilities for young people.  And it's already beyond vision, with YR buying the old Gospel Mission in Klamath Falls. 

Shasta County Experiments With Whole Person Care

By Mar 8, 2019
Alterfines/Pixabay

People who don't have much money can have their lives turned upside-down by a health crisis.  California's Whole Person Care program identifies people who receive Medi-Cal (medicaid) benefits who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and provides additional attention and benefits to them. 

Shasta County is one of the areas participating in the Whole Person Care pilot program. 

Report Shows The Uneven Burden Of Student Debt

By & Oct 23, 2018
0TheFool/Pixabay

If you read much about the federal budget, a trillion and a half dollars may not phase you. 

But that's not the federal debt, it's the total student debt held by millions of current and former college students in the country.  $1.5 Trillion dollars. 

A new report from The Roosevelt Institute notices some problems beyond the dollar figure: more education does not mean more earning power, student debt is a huge individual as well as collective burden, and the burden falls more heavily on people of color. 