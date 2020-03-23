Tue 8 AM | After Federal Approval, What Next For LNG?

The Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) plan got a major green light recently. FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, gave its approval to the plan for an export terminal near North Bend and a 230-mile pipeline running to it.

But the decision, 2-1 from a FERC with two vacancies, came under immediate criticism from Oregon's governor. Kate Brown pointed out that Jordan Cove still needs state permit approvals to open.

So what happens now?

We discuss with Susan Jane Brown from the Western Environmental Law Center, David Bookbinder of the Niskanen Center, and Bill Gow, who owns land the pipeline would cross.