A 'Truth And Clarity' Cocktail To Carry Us Into 2020

As we say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020, we're bringing you a new cocktail invented to set the tone in the new year.

Eddie Kim is co-host of the Shift Drink podcast, a traveling drinks consultant for the Highball Committee based out of Washington, D.C., and a bartender at large. To set the tone for 2020, Kim created "Truth and Clarity."

"When I thought about the vibe of 2020 that I wanted, the first two things that came to mind were truth and clarity. A clean slate to start the new year," Kim says.

The drink is light and crisp, with a refreshing lemon taste.

"This is actually one of my favorite drinks, the whisky soda, highball drink," Kim says. "It's my shift drink ... at the end of a long day, you just want something that's kind of easy, pretty simple, something you can clear your mind over."

"Truth and Clarity" can work for just about any occasion in the new year, Kim says. The drink can be made in a large batch and served in a punch bowl or individually in a Collins glass.

Truth & Clarity

1 1/2 oz. Capitoline White Vermouth (or other blanc/white vermouth)

1/2 oz. Suntory Toki Whisky (or other blended Japanese/Scotch whisky)

3 oz. Q Club Soda

3 healthy dashes of Keep Well bitter lemon vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)

Chill highball/Collins glass.

Combine ingredients in the glass full of ice. Add club soda and gently stir. Garnish with large lemon peel.

