Thu 9:40 | Music On Hold: Rogue Sounds Special Edition

Normally we take some time on the Thursday before the First Friday of the month learning about band gigs in the coming weeks. At the moment, there are no such gigs, as music venues are all shut down by virus concerns.

So we asked Josh Gross, the producer/co-host of our Rogue Sounds segment, to approach things a little differently. The assignment: bring in the sounds of five up-and-coming musical acts from here in the region, people to watch for when music shows resume.

Listen as we peruse a short list of bands to watch (and listen) for.

