Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Music On Hold: Rogue Sounds Special Edition

By 12 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

Normally we take some time on the Thursday before the First Friday of the month learning about band gigs in the coming weeks.  At the moment, there are no such gigs, as music venues are all shut down by virus concerns. 

So we asked Josh Gross, the producer/co-host of our Rogue Sounds segment, to approach things a little differently.  The assignment: bring in the sounds of five up-and-coming musical acts from here in the region, people to watch for when music shows resume. 

Listen as we peruse a short list of bands to watch (and listen) for.  
 

Tags: 
Rogue Sounds

Related Content

"Pretty Awkward" And Other Rogue Sounds For March

By Mar 4, 2020
Harlequin Gold website

"Three chords and a story."  Josh Gross frequently reminds us that's about all you need to make music people will want to listen to. 

It helps to have some talent, too, and Josh tracks talented musical acts coming and going through the Rogue Valley.  He shares a short list with us every month in a segment called Rogue Sounds. 