Crank up the tunes, it's time for another edition of Rogue Sounds. Our monthly musical interlude features the sounds of five bands planning performances in the area.

Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety.

Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting in January, including KR3TURE, Dawn Ray'd, Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out, Bart Budwig, and Wailing Aaron Jennings.