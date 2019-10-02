Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Bands On The Run: Rogue Sounds For October

By & Josh Gross 7 minutes ago
  • "Moontricks" play Arcata, Ashland, and Eugene, October 9, 10, and 11.
If there's a genre of music Josh Gross does NOT like, he's keeping it a secret.  Josh is a music player, maker, and lover, and he visits once a month to talk about other music makers playing gigs in the region. 

It's a segment we call Rogue Sounds, and the variety of sounds is always impressive.  Listen in as we hear about a handful of bands and artists, with some interpretation--and plenty of appreciation--from Josh.  

This month, we hear from The Happys, Moontricks, Night Blooms, Z Man, and The Deer.
 

