Thu 9:40 | Bands On The Run: Rogue Sounds For October

If there's a genre of music Josh Gross does NOT like, he's keeping it a secret. Josh is a music player, maker, and lover, and he visits once a month to talk about other music makers playing gigs in the region.

It's a segment we call Rogue Sounds, and the variety of sounds is always impressive. Listen in as we hear about a handful of bands and artists, with some interpretation--and plenty of appreciation--from Josh.

This month, we hear from The Happys, Moontricks, Night Blooms, Z Man, and The Deer.

