The price tag on the recent stimulus package from Congress is staggering at $2.2 Trillion. And the details are many, including one near and dear to Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.

Wyden is the lead Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, and he worked to get long-delayed changes to the unemployment insurance program into the final bill.

Senator Wyden spends a few minutes giving the Oregon perspective on the recent events in Washington and around the country.