Thu 9 AM | WSJ Writer Says Boomers Stole Millennials' Lunch (And More)

WSJ Writer Says Boomers Stole Millennials' Lunch (And More)

When the baby boomers left for college, it was affordable for many people.  When the millennial generation left for college, paying for it often involved taking on debt that would take years to pay back. 

Wall Street Journal columnist Joseph Sternberg examined a number of policies on money matters, and found them tilted in favor of the boomers.  He lays out the case in The Theft of a Decade: How the Baby Boomers Stole the Millennials' Economic Future

He has particular issues with the recovery moves after the crash of 2008; Joe Sternberg calls us to explain.   
 

millennials
money

