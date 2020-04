There is a basic difference between men and women at the molecular level: in our chromosomes. Women have two X chromosomes, men have an X and a Y.

Is the Y chromosome just a broken X? We put that question to physician/scientist Dr. Sharon Moalem, the author of The Better Half: On the Genetic Superiority of Women.

You can see by the title that he's convinced women are stronger in nearly every phase of life.

We explore the genetic advantages of the XX crowd over the XYs in this interview.